Today's stories: The OCP uniform is now authorized for wear and Airmen participate in Exercise Ample Strike.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2018 15:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53976
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106084623.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 1 October 2018 B, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT