    Air Force Radio News 01 October 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: An experimental pilot program known as First Assignment Companion Trainer, or FACT, is being introduced to give Air Force Undergraduate Pilot Training, or UPT Students the opportunity to select the U-2-S air frame on their "dream sheets."

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    U-2
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    FACT
    UPT
    AFRN
    First Assignment Companion Trainer
    Undergraduate Pilot Training Students
    UPT students
    9th Reconnaissance Squadron

