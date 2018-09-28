Today's story: Air Force Space Commander General Jay Raymond talks about growing space operations and where they plan to be in the future.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2018 13:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53958
|Filename:
|1809/DOD_106079151.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|18
This work, Air Force Radio News 28 September 2018 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
