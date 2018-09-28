Marine Minute

Corporal Troy Saunders



The Marine Corps hosted the 38th Annual Modern Day Marine Military Expo in Quantico, Virginia, September 25th-27th. The event is the world's largest military expo focused on enhancing Marine Corps expeditionary capabilities, giving Marines a unique opportunity to check out cutting edge equipment and gear that could be available to the Corps in the future. Marine Col. Derek Campbell, Liaison Officer for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, discussed the importance of the expo.



"Modern Day Marine is an awesome time for Marines to really touch industry, it's a chance for industry to really understand what our needs are both long term and short term. It's good for me to be able to articulate what the real requirements are."



This week in Marine Corps history in 1932,

A Then 1st Lt. Lewis "Chesty" Puller received the second of his five Navy Crosses; earned for his actions in Nicaragua during the Banana Wars.



