(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cell to DSN

    Cell to DSN

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    08.30.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Dentral Griffin 

    AFN Daegu

    Radio Spot in support of All Areas in Korea. Explains how to call a DSN from a Cellphone.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2018
    Date Posted: 09.27.2018 20:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53937
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106077168.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist SGT Griffin, Dentral
    Composer SGT Griffin, Dentral
    Year 2018
    Location: 27, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cell to DSN, by SGT Dentral Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    afn
    korea
    army
    area1
    dsn
    camphumphreys
    camphenry
    campwalker
    campcarroll
    cellphone
    area4
    afndaegu
    area2
    area3

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT