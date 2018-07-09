(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chili Cookoff

    Chili Cookoff

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.07.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Dentral Griffin 

    AFN Daegu

    Radio Spot in support of Camp Walker USO Chili Cook-off event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2018
    Date Posted: 09.27.2018 20:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53931
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106077087.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist SGT Griffin, Dentral
    Composer SGT Griffin, Dentral
    Year 2018
    Location: 27, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chili Cookoff, by SGT Dentral Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radio
    afn
    korea
    daegu
    chili
    cookoff
    southkorea
    camphenry
    campwalker
    campcarroll
    area4
    afndaegu

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT