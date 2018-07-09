Radio Spot in support of Camp Walker USO Chili Cook-off event.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2018 20:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53931
|Filename:
|1809/DOD_106077087.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|SGT Griffin, Dentral
|Composer
|SGT Griffin, Dentral
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|27, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chili Cookoff, by SGT Dentral Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT