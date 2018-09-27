Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Private First Class Roger Gonzales, a Marine with Fox Company 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, was finally lowered to his final resting place during a ceremony in San Pedro, California earlier this week. Gonzales was killed in action 68 years ago in the Korean War during the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir.



Also in the Corps,

The White House recently announced Sgt. Maj. John Canley's Navy Cross will be upgraded to a Medal of Honor on October 17th. Sgt. Maj. Canley originally received the Navy Cross for his actions as a Gunnery Sgt. during the battle of Hue City in Vietnam in 1968. He will be the 300th Marine to recieve the medal. Semper Fi Sergeant Major!



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1942,

1st Class Signalman Douglas A. Munro of the U.S. Coast Guard, rescued Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment during Operation Pestilence on Guadalcanal during World War II.



That's it for your Marine Minute