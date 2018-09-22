(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180925-N-CD453-001

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    09.22.2018

    Audio by Seaman Samantha Oblander 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay held it's first Army 10-Miler Shadow Run on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2018
    Date Posted: 09.27.2018 09:58
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180925-N-CD453-001, by SN Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #RadioGtmo

