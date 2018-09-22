Date Taken: 09.22.2018 Date Posted: 09.27.2018 09:58 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 53914 Filename: 1809/DOD_106074244.mp3 Length: 00:01:54 Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 180925-N-CD453-001, by SN Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.