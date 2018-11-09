(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    911_REMEMBRANCE-RAW

    911_REMEMBRANCE-RAW

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jaeho Jang 

    AFN Daegu

    Seventeen years ago America was attacked and the war on terrorism began. Army Sergeant Jesse Pilgrim takes us to Camp Walker, Korea, where the residents and service members of Area Four gather to remember the lives lost that fateful day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2018
    Date Posted: 09.27.2018 01:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53908
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106073137.mp3
    Length: 00:01:16
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: 27, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 911_REMEMBRANCE-RAW, by SGT Jaeho Jang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    SERVICE MEMBERS
    JROTC
    KOREA
    KOREAN
    DAEGU
    LOST
    9/11
    NEW YORK
    SEPTEMBER 11TH
    REMEMBRANCE
    SACRIFICE
    FIRST RESPONDER
    CAMP WALKER
    NEVER FORGET
    AFN DAEGU
    DAEGU MIDDLE HIGH SCHOOL

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT