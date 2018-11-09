911_REMEMBRANCE-RAW

Seventeen years ago America was attacked and the war on terrorism began. Army Sergeant Jesse Pilgrim takes us to Camp Walker, Korea, where the residents and service members of Area Four gather to remember the lives lost that fateful day.
|09.11.2018
|09.27.2018 01:29
|Newscasts
|53908
|1809/DOD_106073137.mp3
|00:01:16
|2018
|Blues
|27, KR
|3
|0
|0
|0
