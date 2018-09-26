Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



After nearly two weeks of recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, Marines and sailors of the II Marine Expeditionary Force returned to normal operational schedules after Camp Lejeune issued an all clear this past weekend. Throughout the duration of the hurricane and its aftermath, II MEF continued their preparation for Exercise Trident Juncture 18, an upcoming multinational exercise, led by NATO, in Norway later this year.



Also in the Corps,

The Marine Corps recently announced that beginning in October, all enlisted Marine applicants will be given a cyber test while at the military entrance processing stations. The test is part of a Marine Corps initiative to recruit more cyber talent for the newly established cyberspace operations military occupational field.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1942,

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California was dedicated by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt in order to train Marines for service during World War II.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.