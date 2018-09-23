(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Audio of mayday call from fishing boat Captain Billy Haver

    NANTUCKET, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2018

    Audio of the mayday call received by the U.S. Coast Guard from the fishing boat "Captain Billy Haver" which was approximately 60 miles east of Nantucket, Massachusetts Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. The Coast Guard establishes communication with the master of the fishing boat at around 2 minutes and 55 seconds into the recording. (U.S Coast Guard audio)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2018
    Date Posted: 09.26.2018 12:21
    Location: NANTUCKET, MA, US 
    Web Views: 248
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Captain Billy Haver

