Audio of mayday call from fishing boat Captain Billy Haver

Audio of the mayday call received by the U.S. Coast Guard from the fishing boat "Captain Billy Haver" which was approximately 60 miles east of Nantucket, Massachusetts Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. The Coast Guard establishes communication with the master of the fishing boat at around 2 minutes and 55 seconds into the recording. (U.S Coast Guard audio)