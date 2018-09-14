(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Daegu Afternoon Buzz

    AFN Daegu Afternoon Buzz

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Mariah Jones 

    AFN Daegu

    Army Sergeant Mariah Jones "DJ Mojo" and guest Corporal Chang inform Service Members on the upcoming Korean Holiday "Chuseok".

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Daegu Afternoon Buzz, by SGT Mariah Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Daegu

