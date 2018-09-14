Army Sergeant Mariah Jones "DJ Mojo" and guest Corporal Chang inform Service Members on the upcoming Korean Holiday "Chuseok".
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2018 01:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53890
|Filename:
|1809/DOD_106069540.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:47
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DAEGU, 27, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Daegu Afternoon Buzz, by SGT Mariah Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
