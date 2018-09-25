(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 25 September 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Mrs. Dawn Goldfein, spouse of Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein, talks about what the Air Force is doing to help families get care from the Child Development Center.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 25 September 2018 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Child Development Center
    CDC
    Child care
    AFRN
    Mrs. Dawn Goldfein

