The Marine Corps recently released MARADMIN 539/18, which announced three major changes for the PFT and CFT starting calendar year 2019. The first change is for the rest time between CFT events, which is now only three minutes instead of no less than five. The second change is the minimum score of both tests are now 150, the minimum performance for each event will not lead to a passing score. Finally, the minimum and maximum for pull-up repetitions for women are increasing for each age group. This announcement is part of a larger, on-going institutional effort to modernize the force and increase the Corps’ overall physical fitness and combat effectiveness.



The US Navy released a NAVADMIN 233/18 this week, stating that Sailors assigned to Marine Corps units and wear the Marine uniform, will abide by the grooming standards of the Corps.



