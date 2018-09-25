(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps recently released MARADMIN 539/18, which announced three major changes for the PFT and CFT starting calendar year 2019. The first change is for the rest time between CFT events, which is now only three minutes instead of no less than five. The second change is the minimum score of both tests are now 150, the minimum performance for each event will not lead to a passing score. Finally, the minimum and maximum for pull-up repetitions for women are increasing for each age group. This announcement is part of a larger, on-going institutional effort to modernize the force and increase the Corps’ overall physical fitness and combat effectiveness.

    Also in the Corps,
    The US Navy released a NAVADMIN 233/18 this week, stating that Sailors assigned to Marine Corps units and wear the Marine uniform, will abide by the grooming standards of the Corps.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2018
    Date Posted: 09.25.2018 13:50
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

