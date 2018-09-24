(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. military members part of Exercise Valiant Shield concluded the biennial exercise Sept. 23rd, in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. This week long exercise contained various training events for all the branches to hone skills, prepare for future conflict, and allow Marines to work side-by-side with other U.S. branches to better prepare them for current operational plans at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace.

    Also in the Indo-Asia Pacific,
    Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 conducted night takeoff and landing training in the East China Sea, Sept. 23rd. This training allows Marines to hone valuable skills that benefit future missions. The VMM-262 conducts various aviation missions for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit including troop transport, heavy and medium lift, fixed-wing attack support and aerial reconnaissance.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil: Remember to stay safe Marines, the Corps needs you!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2018
    Date Posted: 09.24.2018 15:52
