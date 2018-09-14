(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KeesKast - Ep. 9 - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets IV

    MS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2018

    Audio by Andrew Whitman 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    KeesKast - Ep. 9 - Gen. Tibbets IV

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets IV, Air Force Global Strike Command deputy commander, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, sat down with for Master Sgt. Ryan Crane before a room dedication ceremony at Cody Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 14, 2018. The dedication honored Tibbets' grandfather, retired Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets Jr., by dedicating the 334th Training Squadron Command and Control simulator in his name. Tibbets Jr., piloted the Enola Gay, which dropped the world's first atomic bomb.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2018
    Date Posted: 09.24.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:24:26
    Location: MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KeesKast - Ep. 9 - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets IV, by Andrew Whitman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler
    Tibbets IV
    Tibbets JR

