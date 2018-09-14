KeesKast - Ep. 9 - U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets IV

KeesKast - Ep. 9 - Gen. Tibbets IV



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets IV, Air Force Global Strike Command deputy commander, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, sat down with for Master Sgt. Ryan Crane before a room dedication ceremony at Cody Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 14, 2018. The dedication honored Tibbets' grandfather, retired Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets Jr., by dedicating the 334th Training Squadron Command and Control simulator in his name. Tibbets Jr., piloted the Enola Gay, which dropped the world's first atomic bomb.