    The Pillars 47 - An Interview with Lt. Col. Stephen McFadden

    WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2018

    Audio by Lori Bultman 

    25th Air Force Public Affairs

    Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue The Pillars podcast with his interview of Lt. Col. Stephen McFadden, commander of the 306th Intelligence Squadron. Previous podcast topics include: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of The Pillars podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2018
    Date Posted: 09.21.2018 17:33
    Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US
