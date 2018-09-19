The Pillars 47 - An Interview with Lt. Col. Stephen McFadden

Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue The Pillars podcast with his interview of Lt. Col. Stephen McFadden, commander of the 306th Intelligence Squadron. Previous podcast topics include: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of The Pillars podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.