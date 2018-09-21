Today's stories: The wing responsible for MQ-9 Reaper and F-16 Fighting Falcon training is realigning from Air Combat Command to the Air Education and Training Command. Also, you can find full speeches from Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, Chief of Staff David Goldfein and others discussing what's happening in today's Air Force, all on our Youtube site.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2018 11:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53856
|Filename:
|1809/DOD_106055886.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 21 September 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT