(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 21 September 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 21 September 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The wing responsible for MQ-9 Reaper and F-16 Fighting Falcon training is realigning from Air Combat Command to the Air Education and Training Command. Also, you can find full speeches from Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, Chief of Staff David Goldfein and others discussing what's happening in today's Air Force, all on our Youtube site.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2018
    Date Posted: 09.21.2018 11:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53856
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106055886.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 21 September 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SECAF
    CSAF
    ACC
    AETC
    AFRN
    ASC 2018

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT