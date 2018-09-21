(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Throughout the month of September Marines with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted various training exercises as part of the greater Theater Counter Mine and Maritime Security Exercise. The training allows Marines to enhance critical combat-related capabilities to ensure maritime stability and security in the U.S. Central Command.

    Also in the corps,
    Today is National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day in the United States, this is celebrated every year on the third Friday of September. Also today we recognize the sacrifices military members made in Vietnam. These brave military members laid down their lives to protect their country and citizens of the United States. Never forget those that sacrificed their lives and are still POW/MIA. Let us never forget them.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil: Remember to stay safe Marines, the Corps needs you!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2018
    Date Posted: 09.21.2018 10:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53854
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106055611.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Safety
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    POW
    MIA
    Prisoner of War
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Vietnam
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Training
    13th MEU
    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    DMAMAMM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT