Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Throughout the month of September Marines with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted various training exercises as part of the greater Theater Counter Mine and Maritime Security Exercise. The training allows Marines to enhance critical combat-related capabilities to ensure maritime stability and security in the U.S. Central Command.



Also in the corps,

Today is National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day in the United States, this is celebrated every year on the third Friday of September. Also today we recognize the sacrifices military members made in Vietnam. These brave military members laid down their lives to protect their country and citizens of the United States. Never forget those that sacrificed their lives and are still POW/MIA. Let us never forget them.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil: Remember to stay safe Marines, the Corps needs you!