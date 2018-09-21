(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    180921-Radio Newscast

    180921-Radio Newscast

    JAPAN

    09.21.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Anika Lewis 

    AFN Okinawa

    The Suicide Prevention Coordinator at the U.S. Naval Hosptial on Okinawa, talks about September being Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2018
    Date Posted: 09.21.2018 03:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53845
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106054045.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180921-Radio Newscast, by LCpl Anika Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Japan
    Awareness
    September
    U.S. Naval Hospital
    AFN Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT