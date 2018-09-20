(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    09.20.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Yesterday afternoon a fire broke out in Southeast, D.C. at an apartment complex for elderly. Marines with Marine Barracks Washington immediately responded and provided assistance to the local fire department. After helping rescue the elderly they escorted them to Marine Barracks Washington Annex where they were provided treatment and given medical assistance, while handing out supplies to those in need.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response Africa recently conducted training at Ghana, Africa for a Theater Security Cooperation mission. Marines and sailors worked hand-in-hand with the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Revenue Authority. They provided training that started with instruction in a classroom setting then they moved outside to conduct practical application. These included training on Convoy Operations, tactical field care, range activity, fire team tactics, patrol and more.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

