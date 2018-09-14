(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kadena Air Base celebrates Keiro No Hi

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Okinawans celebrate Keiro No Hi, or respect for the aged day, every year. Marine Corporal Jonathan Pearson takes us to Kadena Air Base, where military members show their respect for the aged.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Air Base celebrates Keiro No Hi, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT