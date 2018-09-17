Audio file of 1SG Anthony Worsley speaking about the readiness of the 54th Quartermaster Company to support Hurricane Florence recovery and relief efforts.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2018 15:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53806
|Filename:
|1809/DOD_106039696.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Composer
|Nathaniel D. Allen
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Interview, by Nathaniel Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mortuary affairs elements ready to support Hurricane Florence relief efforts
LEAVE A COMMENT