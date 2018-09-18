Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 3rd and 4th MAW, along with other units, provided support and participated in various exercises during the biennial field training exercise, Valient Shield, aboard SS Curtiss. This training exercise builds stronger relationships with other branches, along with detecting, locating, tracking, and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace to better prepare them for missions at every level.



Also in the Corps,

Marines from Mobility Assault Company, 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, rescued twenty civilians Sept. 16th, outside Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune's main gate in North Carolina. They were trapped by rising flood waters when Marines showed up and used two hardback Humvees and two assault amphibian vehicles to successfully rescue them. The civilians were then transported to the Pine Green Volunteer Fire Department where they would be taken to nearby shelters in Onslow County.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.