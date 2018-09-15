180917-N-KU391-001

Naval Station Guantanamo Bay holds the Fiscal Year 2018 Chief Pinning Ceremony at the base chapel with keynote speaker Rear Admiral John C. Ring, Commander Joint Task Force Guantanamo.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2018 13:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53797
|Filename:
|1809/DOD_106039213.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
