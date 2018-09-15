(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180917-N-KU391-001

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    09.15.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Petrosino 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay holds the Fiscal Year 2018 Chief Pinning Ceremony at the base chapel with keynote speaker Rear Admiral John C. Ring, Commander Joint Task Force Guantanamo.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2018
    Date Posted: 09.18.2018 13:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53797
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106039213.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180917-N-KU391-001, by PO2 Joshua Petrosino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #RADIOGTMO

