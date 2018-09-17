Marine Minute

After Hurricane Florence hit the coast of North Carolina, Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II MEF, 2nd Marine Logistics Group at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune took charge in the search and rescue efforts along with providing a Forward Arming and Refueling Point to refuel U.S. Coast Guard SAR helicopters and others operating in the region. They also worked hand-and-hand with first responders of Richlands Volunteer Fire Department 14 to transport civilians, and provide logistical support. Master Sergeant Thor Giles, Fuels Chief MWSS-271, said, "We've been tasked with setting up a fuel site to support the search and rescue aircraft from different services that are flying around in support of the storm. What we're doing is called hot refueling which means their engines are running. They don't shut down and we hook right up fill them up and their out of here and back in the air onto their mission."



