    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    After Hurricane Florence hit the coast of North Carolina, Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II MEF, 2nd Marine Logistics Group at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune took charge in the search and rescue efforts along with providing a Forward Arming and Refueling Point to refuel U.S. Coast Guard SAR helicopters and others operating in the region. They also worked hand-and-hand with first responders of Richlands Volunteer Fire Department 14 to transport civilians, and provide logistical support. Master Sergeant Thor Giles, Fuels Chief MWSS-271, said, "We've been tasked with setting up a fuel site to support the search and rescue aircraft from different services that are flying around in support of the storm. What we're doing is called hot refueling which means their engines are running. They don't shut down and we hook right up fill them up and their out of here and back in the air onto their mission."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2018
    Date Posted: 09.17.2018 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53787
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106033947.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    2nd MLG
    2nd MAW
    MWSS-271
    aircraft
    Marine Corps
    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    DMAMAMM
    Master Sergeant Thor Giles

