Today's stories: Pacific Air Force's Security Forces team won this year's Air Force Defender Challenge at Joint Base San Antonio-Bullis, Texas. Also, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio hosted the 22nd Annual Air Force Marathon.
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 September 2018 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
