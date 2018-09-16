(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Yudh Abhyas 18 Opening Ceremony Speech from MG Kabindra Singh

    Yudh Abhyas 18 Opening Ceremony Speech from MG Kabindra Singh

    CHAUBATTIA MILITARY STATION, INDIA

    09.16.2018

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Tony White 

    7th Infantry Division

    Yudh Abhyas 18 Opening Ceremony Speech from Maj. Gen. Kabindra Singh, exercise director.

    https://www.army.mil/article/211192/bayonet_soldiers_begin_bilateral_training_exercise_in_india

    Bayonet Soldiers begin bilateral training exercise in India
    Staff Sgt. Samuel Northrup
    1-2 SBCT

    CHAUBATTIA MILITARY STATION, India - Soldiers with the U.S. Army's 7th Infantry Division and the Indian army's 99th Mountain Brigade officially began this year's Yudh Abhyas training exercise with an opening ceremony held Sept. 16, 2018, at Chaubattia Military Station.

    This year's training, located in the mountains approximately 200 miles northeast of New Delhi, involves approximately 350 U.S. Army Soldiers and 350 Indian army soldiers. The training design enhances the joint capabilities through training and cultural exchange, and help foster enduring partnerships in the Indo-Asia Pacific region.

    "For the first time, the Yudh Abhyas exercise is being held at the division level," said Maj. Gen. William Graham, the force commander for YA 18. "The increase from a brigade-level command post exercise to a division command post exercise is proof of our maturing relationship.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2018
    Date Posted: 09.16.2018 23:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53779
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106030087.mp3
    Length: 00:07:29
    Year 2018
    Location: CHAUBATTIA MILITARY STATION, IN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yudh Abhyas 18 Opening Ceremony Speech from MG Kabindra Singh, by SFC Tony White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Indian Army
    US Army Pacific
    California National Guard
    I Corps
    U.S. Army
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    7th Infantry Division
    1-2 SBCT
    U.S. Embassy New Delhi
    U.S. INDO-PACOM
    #YA2018
    Exercise Yudh Abhyas 18

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT