Yudh Abhyas 18 Opening Ceremony Speech from MG Kabindra Singh

Bayonet Soldiers begin bilateral training exercise in India

Staff Sgt. Samuel Northrup

1-2 SBCT



CHAUBATTIA MILITARY STATION, India - Soldiers with the U.S. Army's 7th Infantry Division and the Indian army's 99th Mountain Brigade officially began this year's Yudh Abhyas training exercise with an opening ceremony held Sept. 16, 2018, at Chaubattia Military Station.



This year's training, located in the mountains approximately 200 miles northeast of New Delhi, involves approximately 350 U.S. Army Soldiers and 350 Indian army soldiers. The training design enhances the joint capabilities through training and cultural exchange, and help foster enduring partnerships in the Indo-Asia Pacific region.



"For the first time, the Yudh Abhyas exercise is being held at the division level," said Maj. Gen. William Graham, the force commander for YA 18. "The increase from a brigade-level command post exercise to a division command post exercise is proof of our maturing relationship.