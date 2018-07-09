(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pillars 46 - An Interview With Chaplain (Capt.) Meoshia Wilson

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2018

    Audio by Lori Bultman 

    25th Air Force Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Human Factors Program Manager, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, Twenty-Fifth Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with Chaplain (Capt.) Meoshia Wilson, Wing Chaplain, 688th Cyber Wing, Twenty-Fourth Air Force. Previous podcast are available on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2018
    Date Posted: 09.14.2018 16:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:22:52
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - LACKLAND, TX, US
    This work, The Pillars 46 - An Interview With Chaplain (Capt.) Meoshia Wilson, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Resiliency
    ISR
    Chaplain
    688 CW
    Twenty-Fifth Air Force
    Twenty-Fourth Air Force

