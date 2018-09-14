(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 14 September 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Stories: An Air Force-wide Operational Safety Review initiated in the Spring by Chief of Staff General David Goldfein, has wrapped up. Also, varying levels of oxygen were found to be the culprit behind the Unexplained Physiological Events affecting T-6 Texan II pilots.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2018
    Date Posted: 09.14.2018 14:40
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 14 September 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRN
    UPE
    Operational Safety Review

