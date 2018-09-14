Air Force Radio News 14 September 2018 B

Today's Stories: An Air Force-wide Operational Safety Review initiated in the Spring by Chief of Staff General David Goldfein, has wrapped up. Also, varying levels of oxygen were found to be the culprit behind the Unexplained Physiological Events affecting T-6 Texan II pilots.
