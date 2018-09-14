Marine Minute

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently assisting in disaster relief efforts in the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam in the wake of Typhoon Mangkhut. The 31st MEU is the Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, providing a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military and humanitarian operations.



Marines assigned to the Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team – U.S. Central Command, along with other U.S. service members, are currently participating in Exercise Bright Star 18 in Egypt. Bright Star is multilateral exercise that provides training on counterinsurgency, border control, and other irregular warfare challenges. More than 800 U.S. military service members are participating in Bright Star 18 alongside Egypt and other partner nations, providing a unique and relevant opportunity to address specific issues associated with enhancing regional security and cooperation in the Middle East.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to stay safe and continue to monitor local warnings on potential weather updates.