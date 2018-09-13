Today's story: U.S. Airmen are teaming up with the Columbian Air Force for Exercise Angel de los Andes.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2018 09:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53751
|Filename:
|1809/DOD_106015191.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|15
This work, Air Force Radio News 13 September 2018 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT