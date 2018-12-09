Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



In preperation for Hurricane Florence, Marines up and down the East Coast are securing their locations and posturing for potential operations once the storm has passed. Marines and their families should monitor their local command, installations website and social media accounts for additional, up-to-date information on how to stay safe.



Also in the Corps,

U.S. Marines alongside members of the Australian Defence Force and the French military recently participated in Exercise Koolendong 2018 at the Mount Bundey Training Area in the Northern Territory of Australia. Koolendong 2018 was the culminating live-fire training event for Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 18, which is an annual six-month deployment training opportunity with the Australian Defense Force.



On this day in the Corps' history in 1917,

Army General John Pershing, Commander of the American Expeditionary Force during World War I, selected the 7th Marine Company to guard his headquarters in France.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.