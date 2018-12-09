(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    In preperation for Hurricane Florence, Marines up and down the East Coast are securing their locations and posturing for potential operations once the storm has passed. Marines and their families should monitor their local command, installations website and social media accounts for additional, up-to-date information on how to stay safe.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines alongside members of the Australian Defence Force and the French military recently participated in Exercise Koolendong 2018 at the Mount Bundey Training Area in the Northern Territory of Australia. Koolendong 2018 was the culminating live-fire training event for Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 18, which is an annual six-month deployment training opportunity with the Australian Defense Force.

    On this day in the Corps' history in 1917,
    Army General John Pershing, Commander of the American Expeditionary Force during World War I, selected the 7th Marine Company to guard his headquarters in France.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2018
    Date Posted: 09.12.2018 15:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53734
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106011352.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Social Media
    Safety
    USMC
    France
    Storm
    East Coast
    Australia
    Australian Defense Force
    WWI
    World War I
    French Military
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Army
    Training
    Marine Corps History
    ADF
    Northern Territory
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    American Expeditionary Force
    MRF-D
    Mount Bundy Training Area
    1917
    DMAMAMM
    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 18
    Hurricane Florence
    Exercise Koolendong 2018
    John Pershing
    7th Marine Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT