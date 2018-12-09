Range is hot | EOD Marines test their ability to disable and dispose of explosives

Explosive Ordinance Disposal Technicians train Sept. 3, 2018 at Camp Fuji, Japan. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marines detonate different types of munitions with explosives during large-scale disposal. EOD Company Marines validated proficiency and prepared for worldwide mission deployment in support of III Marine Expeditionary Force by testing their ability to disable and dispose of explosives. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Armando Elizalde)