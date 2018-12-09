(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Range is hot | EOD Marines test their ability to disable and dispose of explosives

    CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    09.12.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Armando Elizalde 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Explosive Ordinance Disposal Technicians train Sept. 3, 2018 at Camp Fuji, Japan. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marines detonate different types of munitions with explosives during large-scale disposal. EOD Company Marines validated proficiency and prepared for worldwide mission deployment in support of III Marine Expeditionary Force by testing their ability to disable and dispose of explosives. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Lance Cpl. Armando Elizalde)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2018
    Date Posted: 09.12.2018 03:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53728
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106008595.mp3
    Length: 00:01:13
    Year 2018
    Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP 
    Hometown: SLIDELL, LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range is hot | EOD Marines test their ability to disable and dispose of explosives, by LCpl Armando Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Explosions
    Camp Fuji
    Marines
    EOD
    3rd Marine Logistics Group

