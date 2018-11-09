Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



On September 9th, Marine Week Charlotte wrapped up with a ceremony to commemorate the victims of the 2001 September 11th attacks. Marine Week Charlotte gave the people of the greater Charlotte area an opportunity to connect with over 750 Marines. The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, was in attendance and had this to say:



"I don't think it's an overstatement to say that what happened 17 years ago changed the United States. Not just the lives and the families of the loved ones that were lost, whether at the Trade Center, the Pentagon, or Flight 93. And we have to honor those memories. A nation has to remember and honor those who have given their lives for what we stand for. I want to thank the city of Charlotte for welcoming us into your homes and town this week and the state of North Carolina. Thank you to everyone apart of this ceremony today and everyone in attendance here to remember our fallen. May we continue to honor their memory and never forget their sacrifice."



