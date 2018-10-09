(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    09.10.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Lt. Gen. Rex C. McMillian, Commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces North from 2015-2018, relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Burke W. Whitman, during a change of command ceremony held at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Sept. 8, 2018. Marine Forces Reserve, the largest command in the Corps, has four major subordinate commands: the 4th Marine Division, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, 4th Marine Logistics Group, and Force Headquarters Group.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1813,
    Marines served with Commodore Matthew C. Perry during the Battle of Lake Erie. The Battle of Lake Erie, also known as the Battle of Put-in-Bay, was a pivotal naval engagement between British and American forces off the coast of Ohio, ending in a decisive American victory which turned the tide for the War of 1812.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil. and remember to stay safe on the roads.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2018
    Date Posted: 09.10.2018 16:29
    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

