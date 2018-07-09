(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    09.07.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 18.1, along with service members from ten allied and partnered nations, kicked off Exercise Agile Spirit 18 with an opening ceremony in the country of Georgia, September 1st. Agile Spirit is an annual exercise that ensures the readiness, agility, and lethality of coalition forces, in preparation for future combat deployments.

    In the Pacific,
    Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force, along with Royal New Zealand Army soldiers, are currently conducting exercise Joint Assault Signals Company Black 2018 in New Zealand. The exercise helps strengthen partnership by exchanging training techniques and sharing knowledge.

    Also in the Corps,
    Leaders from Marine Corps Forces Central Command recently took part in the 2018 Regional Marine Symposium in the United Arab Emirates. The symposium aimed to improve the alignment of mission sets to regional threats in order to advance CENTCOM security cooperation objectives.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

