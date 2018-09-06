Date Taken: 09.06.2018 Date Posted: 09.06.2018 15:28 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 53668 Filename: 1809/DOD_105989839.mp3 Length: 00:02:17 Track # 1 Year 2018 Genre Unknown Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 16

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - September 6, 2018, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.