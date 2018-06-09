(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 06 September 18 B

    Air Force Radio News 06 September 18 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, becomes the first Air Force base with a Tele-Intensive Care Unit system.

