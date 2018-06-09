(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    The city of Charlotte, North Carolina, is currently hosting nearly 800 Marines from across the Corps for Marine Week Charlotte. Marine Week brings Marines, future technology, current equipment, and aircraft to a different city every year for a weeklong series of events; showcasing the Corps' history, community involvement, and military capabilities as America's expeditionary force in readiness. Marine 1st Lt. Whitley Noel, a CH-53K pilot with Heavy Marine Helicopter Squadron 464, had this to say during a community outreach event at a local Children's hospital:

    SB(00:10:51)
    "The whole purpose of this week is to integrate with the community here in Charlotte, North Carolina. Let them know kinda what we have to offer, just spreading the message of the Marine Corps and learn a little more about this great city."

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1776 during the Revolutionary War,
    The U.S. Continental Congress assigned the first official Marine Corps uniform.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

