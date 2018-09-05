Date Taken: 09.05.2018 Date Posted: 09.05.2018 14:19 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 53656 Filename: 1809/DOD_105986362.mp3 Length: 00:02:10 Track # 1 Year 2018 Genre Other Location: US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 15

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - September 5, 2018, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.