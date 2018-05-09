(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 1st, 2nd, and 4th Tank Battalions recently participated in the 15th annual Tiger Competition at Fort Knox in Kentucky. The Tiger Competition is an annual event which tests tank crews around the Corps in basic tank skills ranging from tank gunnery, armored vehicle identification, physical fitness and call for fire. Each year the competition is hosted at a different range. This unpredictability improves the combat readiness of the tank crews and their ability to fight whenever and wherever they are called to. The Tiger Competition is a vital source of training, cohesiveness, readiness, and espirt de corps, all while determining the best tank crew in the entire Corps. This year, crew members from 2nd Tank Battalion took home first place!

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1910,
    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, led by Maj. Smedley Butler sailed from Nicaragua to Panama during the Banana Wars.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; And remember to stay safe on the roads.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2018
    Date Posted: 09.05.2018 14:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53653
    Filename: 1809/DOD_105986341.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

