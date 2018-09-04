(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 04 September 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 04 September 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In an historic first, the U.S. Air Force Central Command held their change of command ceremony at AFCENT's forward headquarters at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Lieutenant General Joseph Guastella assumed command from Lieutenant General Jeffery Harrigian August 30th.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2018
    Date Posted: 09.04.2018 16:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53617
    Filename: 1809/DOD_105983731.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 04 September 2018 A, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Air Force Central Command
    Change of Command
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT