Today's Stories: The 420th Munitions Squadron at RAF Welford in the UK just finished up their largest shipment in 15 years. Also, two B-52H Bombers from Anderson Air Force Base, Guam took part in training missions in the South China Sea vicinity, integrating with the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.
|09.04.2018
|09.04.2018 15:45
|Newscasts
|53616
|1809/DOD_105983601.mp3
|00:00:59
|2018
|Blues
|US
This work, Air Force Radio News 04 September 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
