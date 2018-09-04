(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 04 September 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's Stories: The 420th Munitions Squadron at RAF Welford in the UK just finished up their largest shipment in 15 years. Also, two B-52H Bombers from Anderson Air Force Base, Guam took part in training missions in the South China Sea vicinity, integrating with the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Guam
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
    Anderson AFB
    B-52H
    Anderson Air Force Base
    AFRN
    Continuous Bomber Presence
    RAF Welford
    420th Munitions Squadron
    Retrograde Shipment

