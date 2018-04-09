(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Europe Update - Patch Ceremony

    U.S. Army Europe Update - Patch Ceremony

    HE, GERMANY

    09.04.2018

    Audio by Spc. Kelsey M VanFleet 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - U.S. Army Europe Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, bode farewell to outgoing U.S. Army Europe Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Kai
    Rohrschneider and welcomed Brig. Gen. John Phillips, during a patch ceremony on Clay Kaserne, Aug. 31, 2018.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2018
    Date Posted: 09.04.2018 09:33
    Location: HE, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe Update - Patch Ceremony, by SPC Kelsey M VanFleet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Europe
    Strong Europe
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

