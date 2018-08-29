On this Pacific Pulse U. S. Army Japan is training in collaboration with their Japanese counterparts, service members in Okinawa participate in a Navy Medicine Augmentation Program Pre-Deployment Training and the Idaho and Montana Army National Guard are in Thailand.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2018 21:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53602
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105974293.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: August 29, 2018, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
