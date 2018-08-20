On this Pacific Pulse service members speak about their time assisting in the Thai Cave Rescue and Navy Munitions Command Pacific Detachment is saving money.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2018 21:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53599
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105974290.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: August 20, 2018, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT