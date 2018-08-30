Marine Minute

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, and the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, were amongst those in attendance during the unveiling ceremony of a monument dedicated to Opha May Johnson, at St. Paul’s Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, D.C., August 29th. The gravesite monument was put up by the Women Marines Association to commemorate the 100 years since Opha May Johnson became the first woman to serve in the Marine Corps.



Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, recently participated in a Fire Support Coordination Exercise together with the Australian Royal Air Force at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia. The exercise served as the culminating multilateral fire-support event for Marine Rotational Force Darwin 18.



On this Day in Marine Corps history in 1813,

Marines aboard USS President helped capture the enemy British HMS brig Shannon, during the War of 1812.



