(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 31 August 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 31 August 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: For the first time in 14 years, Security Force teams from Air Force Major Commands, Great Britain and Germany will compete in the 2018 Air Force Defender Challenge. Also, in an effort to win the cyber battle raging worldwide, while protecting yourself, your family, and the air force, tactics to improve cyber awareness can be found at af.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2018
    Date Posted: 08.30.2018 13:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53592
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105973083.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 31 August 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Security Forces
    Cyber awareness
    AFRN
    2018 Air Force Defender Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT