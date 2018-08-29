Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group worked side-by-side August 25th, at Medical Simulation Training Center South, Okinawa, Japan. The training consisted of Marines honing their skills in Role II medical facilities. The facilities provide services to military members that are injured during deployment such as ultrasounds, X-rays, and surgeries.



Also in the Corps,

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 7th Marine Regiment made history August 24th, at the Johnson Valley Exclusive Military Use Area where they conducted a live-fire training exercise for the first time.



On this Day in Marine Corps history in 1916,

The United States Marine Corps Reserve was established when Congress passed the Naval Appropriation Act of August 29th. The Marine Forces Reserves is the largest command in the Corps and is responsible for providing trained units and qualified individuals to be mobilized for active duty in time of war, national emergency or contingency operations.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.