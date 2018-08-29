(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group worked side-by-side August 25th, at Medical Simulation Training Center South, Okinawa, Japan. The training consisted of Marines honing their skills in Role II medical facilities. The facilities provide services to military members that are injured during deployment such as ultrasounds, X-rays, and surgeries.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 7th Marine Regiment made history August 24th, at the Johnson Valley Exclusive Military Use Area where they conducted a live-fire training exercise for the first time.

    On this Day in Marine Corps history in 1916,
    The United States Marine Corps Reserve was established when Congress passed the Naval Appropriation Act of August 29th. The Marine Forces Reserves is the largest command in the Corps and is responsible for providing trained units and qualified individuals to be mobilized for active duty in time of war, national emergency or contingency operations.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2018
    Date Posted: 08.29.2018 14:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53556
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105969453.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    Japan
    3rd Battalion
    Okinawa
    4th Marines
    Navy
    Sailors
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Training
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    7th Marine Regiment
    Marine Corps Reserve
    established
    Marine Forces Reserves
    1916
    DMAMAMM
    August 24th
    August 25th
    Johnson Valley Exclusive Military Use Area
    August 29th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT